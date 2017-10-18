Can you help police find missing Edinburgh man?

POLICE are appealing for help to find a man who has gone missing from the Meadowbank area of Edinburgh.

Officers are hoping to trace Colin Macpherson, 56, who was last seen at his Moray Park Terrace home at around 8.10pm on Tuesday by a family member, and was last spoken to at around 11pm. He was then discovered to be missing at around 8.30am today.

Colin is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, bald and clean shaven with a fair complexion and rosy cheeks.

Inspector Neil Wilson of Craigmillar Police Station said: “Colin has failed to keep an appointment today which is out of character and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Colin enjoys walks and we are carrying out inquiries across the city to try and locate him.

“Anyone who may have seen Colin today or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101.