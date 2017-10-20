Can you help police find missing Edinburgh man?

POLICE are appealing for information to help find a missing man from East Lothian.

James Young, 30, was last seen in the Gifford area of East Lothian at around 7.10am today.

The 30-year-old lives in Edinburgh but has not returned home or been in contact with anyone since and there are concerns for his welfare.

James is thought to have been travelling in a silver Mercedes ML120 car with the registration number SL03 NWN. He has links to the Haddington are and south west Edinburgh.

James is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki-green jacket, khaki-green trousers and navy coloured trainers.

Inspector Helen Miller of Haddington Police Station said: “I would ask anyone who has seen James, or anyone matching his description to get in touch with us.

“I would ask people travelling in the East Lothian area to look out for a silver coloured Mercedes car and report any sightings of the vehicle to police.

“If James sees this appeal, I would ask that he contacts either us or someone he trusts to let us know that he is safe.”

Anyone with information should contact Haddington Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 837 of October 20.