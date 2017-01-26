Candidates needed for season 13 of the Apprentice

Candidates from across Scotland and Edinburgh are being encouraged to apply for The Apprentice

Lord Alan Sugar.

Now approaching its 13th series, the BBC One reality show is seeking contestants from across the country to battle it out in the business world to win a huge £250,000 investment from Sir Alan Sugar.

Successful applicants will be called to an interview via email on a date from 6th February to the 26th February 2017 in one of two choices of location, followed by a second interview in London.

Since the show began Lord Sugar has already invested over £1,250,000 in business start ups. Last year’s winner, Alana Spencer, went on to secure £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar in her luxury cake business,

To apply for The Apprentice visit www.apprentice.fremantlemedia.com.

The deadline for applications is Monday January 30 2017.

