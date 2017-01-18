Capital aims to reunite New Jersey holidaymaker with lost camera

The city has rallied to help reunite a holidaymaker with her vacation snaps after she left her camera on a bus.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

A plea from Lothian Buses was broadcast across social media to help try and reunite the American tourist, believed to be from New Jersey, with the precious memories of her time in Edinburgh.

The woman, named “Diane” by Lothian Buses left the Nikon digital camera on the service Airlink 100 shuttle service in November.

Lothian Buses sent a tweet to their 63,000 followers in a bid to try and unite Diane with her lost property which said: “We’re on a mission to reunite this lady with her camera. Please can you #RT to help us. Thank you. #leftinedinburgh”

The transport company urged people to share the message which was re-tweeted 152 times.

A picture taken from the camera shows Diane and another woman in a modern shopping centre and was lost alongside a print out of flight details for a United flight to New Jersey.

Lothian buses said: ““We’ve have been told it was found on an airlink bus that shuttles to the airport and city centre in November,”