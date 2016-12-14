Capital’s ‘smart bin’ tech extended with EU cash boost

THE Capital’s new “smart bin” technology is to be extended thanks to cash from the European Union.

More than 300 litter bins in the city centre, Leith Walk, Leith Links and Portobello Promenade have already been fitted with sensors that tell bin men when they are full.

Now, as part of the Smart Cities Scotland project, funding of £48,000 will come to Edinburgh from the EU-run European Regional Development Fund to help pay for more bins to be fitted with sensors.

Staff can use the system to monitor when bins need to be emptied, with any sudden spike in the data indicating fly-tipping

The council will put a further £72,000 towards the scheme, bringing the total investment to £120,000.

Council leader Andrew Burns, who chairs the Scottish Cities Alliance, said the money had been secured through inter-city co-operation.

He said: “By working together Scotland’s cities are utilising economies of scale to learn individually and share that knowledge, to be at the cutting edge.”