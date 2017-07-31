Car crashes through fence and bursts into flames

A SHOCKED mother-of-four has told of her terror after a car smashed through her garden fence – and then burst into flames.

Care assistant Laura, 32, said it was only gloomy weather that prevented her children playing outside during the crash at about 8am yesterday.

The incident occurred in the Duddingston area of Edinburgh earlier today. Picture: Robin Saunders

“It’s so shocking,” said Laura.

“All we heard was a big bang and I thought someone was trying to kick the front door in because the door was shaking.

“I went through the back door and peered over and there was a car on fire. The kids are normally out in the garden and that time, but because it was a horrible morning they just stayed inside.”

Firefighters were called to douse the flames following the crash.

Laura said it was only by chance no-one was hit when the car mounted the pavement.

“It’s really busy at that time of the morning.

“There’s a doctor’s surgery just by me so it’s busy with pedestrians every day – it’s lucky nobody was hurt.

She labelled Duddingston Park South a notorious rat-run, with cars often speeding in and out of the city.

“It a very bad road. It’s a really bad junction,” said Laura.

“The road down the side has speed humps, but Duddingston Park South is a main road and obviously has a higher speed limit.

“The fence has fallen down and I’ve told my landlord who’s going to fix it.

“It’s not dangerous but it just looks a mess.”

But at least someone was entertained by drama – Laura’s car enthusiast four-year-old son Kell.

“He’s transport mad so he was loving watching them tow the car away and chatting to the firefighters,” she said.

Keen photographer Robin Saunders, 27, was on his way to work at The Jewel Asda store when his number 4 bus was caught in traffic near the crash site.

“We turned the corner and there was the car set alight,” said Robin.

“I noticed a guy running off towards the Jewel area.

“The fire brigade came pretty fast by the time I got off the bus to snap some pictures.

“It was quite a big fire, with different parts of the car catching alight.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed a man has been charged with traffic offences.

“Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a road traffic collision in Duddingston Park South,” she said.

“The incident happened around 8am on Monday, July 31, when a silver Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision with three other vehicles before colliding with a garden fence.

“The Volkswagen Golf was later found to be on fire.

“The 25-year-old has been charged with road traffic offences and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, August 1.

“Inquiries into a possible wilful fire-raising are ongoing.”

newsen@edinburghnews.com