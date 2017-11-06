Car crook jailed for starting fire under Livingston Sheriff Court

A CAR crook with a “dreadful” record has been jailed for resetting a stolen Mini Cooper and starting a fire which caused the evacuation of a major public building.

Darryl Loftus was sentenced to 14 months in prison after he pled guilty to the indictment charge of reset yesterday.

The 25-year-old ned was also handed two further 30-day sentences for assaulting a prison guard and maliciously damaging property following his arrest.

Loftus admitted spitting on G4S employee Paul McKay in the cells who rushed to put out a fire the accused started in the custody area underneath Livingston Sheriff Court.

He pled guilty to wilfully setting fire to paper cups and towels which took effect and caused scorch damage to the walls of his cell on 15 August 2017.

As a result of the blaze, hundreds of workers at West Lothian Civic Centre along with staff, police officers, judges and accused people had to evacuated. The court was told Loftus, a prisoner at HMP Low Moss was on bail when he committed the car crime between 25 November and 2 December 2016.