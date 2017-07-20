Car gutted in arson attack outside Livingston pub

POLICE in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a deliberate fire-raising incident in Livingston.

A Blue Vauxhall Astra Estate car was set on fire in the car park of the Stirrupstane public house, Willow Grove around 1.20am this morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also in attendance. No-one was injured.

Officers are now appealing for information to assist them in their inquiries.

Detective Constable Scott Clark of Livingston CID said: “Thankfully no-one was injured in this fire but it has caused considerable damage to the vehicle.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around 1.20am Thursday morning.”

Anyone with information can contact officers via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0208 of 20th July.