Car plunges over harbour wall in Musselburgh

A driver has had a lucky escape after their car rolled over the harbour wall at Musselburgh.

It is understood the driver had parked and put the handbrake on but the car rolled away and fell over the harbour wall.

The car fell over the side of the harbour wall. Picture; VistaBee

The owner was not in the car at the time, but was understood to be distressed following the incident.

Police arrived at the scene as did a recovery vehicle to remove the car.

Incredibly, the car was driveable following the incident and drove on to the recovery truck.

Video and images via Vistabee

Picture; VistaBee