Care worker who abused vulnerable disabled man jailed

A care worker who abused a vulnerable disabled man so badly she refused to let him use the toilet has been jailed.

Belinda Orubu, 48. was angry with the autistic client she was employed to care for and banned him from going to the toilet by refusing to unlock his front door as they returned from a shopping trip.

She also assaulted the man, who is described as epileptic and non-verbal, by twice tipping him off the seat he was sitting on where he landed awkwardly on a wooden floor.

She then tormented the man by locking all the doors within his home knowing he would become agitated due to his obsessive compulsive disorder condition.

The horrific mistreatment was witnessed by a second support worker who was left “shocked and upset” and filmed some of the incidents on her mobile phone.

The stunned colleague subsequently informed her manager about what she had seen and the police were called in.

Orubu, from Muirhouse, Edinburgh, had previously admitted the abuse at the Capital’s sheriff court and she was sentenced to a four month prison sentence on Wednesday.

Sheriff John Cook said the man “suffered distress” during the incidents and said he had no option but to issue a custodial sentence.

Orubu collapsed in the dock as sentence was passed and the court room had to be closed to allow the shamed carer to recover before heading to the cells.

Last month, fiscal depute Peter Motion told the court Orubu arrived at the man’s Edinburgh home accompanied by second support worker on September 27 last year.

Mr Motion said the heartless carer immediate began shouting at the man, described as in his 40s, and became “increasingly upset” after noticing he had moved his sofa which he was sitting on.

The fiscal said: “The accused became angry and appeared to lift the sofa he was sitting on and on the third occasion she lifted it the man fell on to the wooden floor landing on his hands and knees.

“He got up and again sat on the sofa but the accused lifted the sofa up again and tipped him off.”

Orubu and her colleague then took the vulnerable man shopping and on their return to his home he told the carers he “required to go to the bathroom”.

Mr Motion added: “But the accused then refused to unlock the door which resulted in the man urinating and defecating himself”.

“That caused the accused to become angry again. She advised her colleague to refuse to change him and leave him naked on the sofa.”

Orubu then left the home and the stunned second carer stayed back to wash and change the man before contacting her manager.

On Wednesday, Elaine Clancy, defending, said Orubu had become “frustrated and had lost her temper” with the man and this had been her first job as a carer.

Ms Clancy added Orubu had admitted the care profession was “not suited” to her and she had “taken full responsibility for the offences”.

Sheriff Cook said: “Your conduct involved a serious breach of trust towards a vulnerable man who found it difficult to communicate properly.

“I am satisfied no other sentence apart from a custodial one is appropriate. Vulnerable people require and deserve the protection of the courts.”

Orubu admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting at the man, locking all the doors within his home and preventing him from using the toilet whereby he soiled himself at his home on September 27 last year.

She also pleaded guilty to assaulting the man by repeatedly lifting a sofa he was sitting on whereby he fell onto the floor during the same incident.