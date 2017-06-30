Carl Frampton in Hearts jibe at Josh Taylor

Boxer Carl Frampton had poked fun at fellow boxer Josh Taylor over Kyle Lafferty signing for Hearts.

The former two-weight world champion tweeted “Told you Hearts are bigger mate” after Kyle Lafferty stated that he had signed for the biggest club in Edinburgh.

Josh Taylor tweeted back the “three wise monkeys” emoji, showing a monkey covering its eyes.

Lafferty signed for Hearts this week after lengthy discussions with the Tynecastle club.

The striker said that he had joined the “biggest club in Edinburgh and the third-biggest club in Scotland” insisting that Tynecastle was his preferred option.

Hibs were rumoured to be in discussion with the Northern Irish striker.

Hearts fans were quick to react to Frampton’s tweet with one even stating that he would get the new Hearts top with his name on the back.