Cars stolen during spate of East Lothin house break-ins

A HOST of properties were broken into and thieves helped themselves to vehicles in East Lothian.

Officers are appealing for information following a spate of homes were broken into over the weekend.

The incidents took place between Saturday and the early hours of Monday morning.

The householder of a home in Edinburgh Road, Tranent, disturbed an intruder who was searching for jewellery and cash. The suspect left empty-handed in a blue car in the direction of Musselburgh.

The blue stolen Ford Focus was then recovered in Edinburgh in the early hours of Monday.

Two cars were also stolen during a housebreaking in High Street, Aberlady on Sunday - involving a silver Skoda Fabia and a silver Audi A4.

A Peugeot car, which was stolen from Wardie Crescent in Edinburgh, was recovered in Aberlady on Sunday - while other housebreakings took place over the weekend which are thought to be linked to the initial incidents.

The additional break-is included an attempted break-in in Strathearn Road, North Berwick on Saturday as well as break-ins at addresses in Goose Green Road in Gullane, Montgomery Way in Musselburgh and West Loan in Prestonpans.

Officers are now asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

Sergeant Brian Manchester of Musselburgh Police Station said: “We believe these housebreakings are linked and are keen to hear from any member of the public who noticed anything suspicious in these areas over the weekend.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us at Musselburgh Police station on 101 quoting incident number 1151 of 19/11/17 or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“It is worth highlighting that over recent months in East Lothian the number of housebreakings has reduced significantly.”