Cars targeted in Port Seton housebreakings

Police in East Lothian are appealing for witnesses after a housebreaking in Cedar Drive, Port Seton on Sunday February 5.

An orange Ford Focus car was stolen along with jewellery and computer equipment at some point between 3pm and 7.20pm.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Sunday between these hours.

Sergeant Derek MacDonald said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Cedar Drive on Sunday 5th February and who saw anything suspicious.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101.”