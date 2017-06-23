Cars vandalised in Livingston hate crime

POLICE in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a hate crime that occurred in Livingston.

The incident happened between 11pm on Monday 19th June and 1am on Tuesday 20th June at a car park in Main Street, Deans.

During this time several cars were damaged when paint was sprayed onto the bodywork.

Local officers are treating this as a hate crime are actively conducting local enquiries to trace those responsible and will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area over the coming days.

Police Sergeant Iain Wells from Livingston Police Station said:

“Tackling hate crime is a key Police Scotland priority. There is no place for such offences in our society and we take a zero tolerance approach towards anyone involved in hate crime.

“We’re appealing to the community and to anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area between these times to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2933 of 20th June 2017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.