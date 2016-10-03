Cast your vote for Pub of the Year 2016

37 Bar, 37 Rose St
We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.
We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016. Entries will be printed in paper for 2 weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on this page back to us on, stating the full name and address of the Pub you wish to vote for.
Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
001 37 Bar, 37 Rose St
002 56 North, 2 West Crosscauseway
003 Abbotsford Bar, 3 Rose Street
004 Alan Breck Lounge,159 Constitution Street
005 All Bar One, 29 George Stree
006 All Bar One, 50 Lothian Road
007 Amber Rose 22-26 Castle Street
008 Amicus Apple, 17 Frederick Street
009 Anvil,17 High Stree, Bonnyrigg
010 Arcade Bar, 48 Cockburn Street
011 Armadale Public House Society, 50a West Main Street, Bathgate
012 Au Bar, 101 Shandwick Place
013 Banshee Labyrinth, 29-35 Niddry Street
014 Barony Bar, 81-85 Broughton Street
015 Bennets Bar, 1 Maxwell Street
016 Bennets Bar, 8 Leven Street
017 Biblos, 1 Chambers Street
018 Biddy Mulligans, 94-96 Grassmarket
019 Black Bull, 12 Grassmarket
020 Blue Blazer, 2 Spittal Street
021 Boda Bar, 229 Leith Walk
022 Bon Vivant, 4-6 Dean Street
023 Bowlers Rest Bar, 24 Mitchell Street
024 Brass Monkey, 14 Drummond Streeth
025 Brass Monkey Leith, 362 Leith Walk
026 Brauhaus, 105 Lauriston Place
027 Brewdog, 143–145 Cowgate
028 Bruce Taverns, 139 George Street
029 Brunswick Ale House, 71 Elm Row
030 Bunch O’roses, 79 Restalrig Road South
031 Burlington Bertie, 11-13 Tarvit Street
032 CC Blooms, 23 Greenside Place
033 Cafe Habana Ltd, 22 Greenside Place
034 Caley Sample Room, 58 Angle Park Terrace
035 Cambridge Bar & Gril, 20 Young Street
036 Cameo, 23 Commercial Street
037 Candy Bar, 113-115 George Street
038 Canny Mans, 237 Morningside Road
039 Carriers Quarters, 42 Bernard Street
040 Carters Bar, 185 Morrison Street
041 Cask & Barrel, 115 Broughton Street
042 Cavalier Inn, East Main Street, Bathgate
043 Chanter Edinburgh, 30-32 Bread Street
044 City Cafe, 19 Blair Street
045 Clarks Bar, 142 Dundas Street
046 Clermiston Inn, 9 Rannoch Road
047 Compass Bar & Grill, 44 Queen Charlotte Street
048 Corbie Inn, 84 Corbiehall, Bo’ness
049 Corrie Bar, North Street, Bathgate
050 Corstorphine Inn, 17 Corstorphine High Street
051 Cramond Inn, 30 Cramond Village
052 Crofters, 1 Sighthill Court
053 Dalriada,77 Promenade
054 Deacon Brodies Tavern, 435 Lawnmarket
055 Dickens Lounge Bar, 88 Dalry Road
056 Doo’cot Road House, 731 Ferry Road
057 Dragonfly Cocktail Bar, 52 West Port
058 Dropkick Murphys, 7 Merchant Street
059 Drouthy Neebors, 1 West Preston Street
060 Eagle Inn, 73 High Street, Dunbar
061 Edinburgh Famous Burke & Hare, 2 High Riggs
062 Element, 110-114 Rose Street
063 Ensign Ewart, 521 Lawnmarket
064 Finnegan’s Wake, 9b Victoria Street
065 Forth View, 3 Kings Place
066 Frankenstein, 26 George IV Bridge
067 Gladstones, 1-2 Mill Lane
068 Golden Rule, 30 Yeaman Place
069 Grand Cru, 79 Hanover Street
070 Grassmarket Bar, 27-31 West Port
071 Green Tree Tavern, 45 East Main Street, Broxburn
072 Greenmantle, 44 West Cross Causeway,
073 Greyfriars Bobbys Bar, 30-34 Candlemaker Row
074 Half Way House, 72 North Fort Street
076 Harbour Inn, 4-6 Fishmarket Square
077 Harry’s Bar, 7b Randolph Place
078 Haymarket, 11-14a West Maitland Street
079 Hectors, 47-49 Deanhaugh Street
080 Henrick’s Bar, 1-3 Barclay Place
081 Holyrood 9A, 9A Holyrood Road
082 Hoppy, 23 Marionville Road
083 Horseshoe Tavern, 54 Newbigging Musselburgh
084 International Bar, 15 Brougham Place
085 Iona Bar, 203 Easter Road
086 Isobar, 7 Bernard Street
087 Jinglin’ Geordie Bar, 22 Fleshmarket Close
088 John Leslies Bar, 45 Ratcliffe Terrace
089 Jolly Judge, 7a James Court
090 Juniper, 20 Princes Street
091 Kays Bar, 39 Jamaica Street
092 Kilderkin, 65 Canongate
093 Kings Wark, 36 The Shore Leith
094 Le Di-Vin, 9 Randolph Place
095 Lebowskis, 18 Morrison Street
096 Leith Beer Co, 58 The Shore Leith
097 Leith Dockers Club Ltd,17-17A Academy Street
098 Limelite, 15 Jocks Lodge
099 Links Tavern, 5-7 Restalrig Road
100 Lock 25, 85 Fountainbridge
101 Lord Bodos, 3 Dublin Street
103 Maggie Dicksons, 92 Grassmarket
104 Malones Irish Bar, 14 Forrest Road
105 Malt & Hops, 45 Shore
106 Mathers Bar, 1 Queensferry Street
107 McCowans Brewhouse, 134 Dundee Street
108 McSorleys, 18 Clerk Street
109 Mercat Hotel, 73-74 High Street, Haddington
110 Merchiston Hearts Social Club, 60 Gorgie Road
111 Mezz, 49-51 London Street
112 Mid Calder Inn, 35 Main Street Livingston
113 Middletons Bar, 69 Easter Road
114 Morans Turf Bar, 2 West Main Street, Bathgate
115 Moriarty Bar Ltd, 161 Lothian Road
116 Mr Modos, 133-135 Lothian Road
117 Murrayfield Bar, 57-59 Roseburn Terrace
118 Newhaven Quay Brewers Fayre, 51-53 Newhaven Place
119 No 1 Grange Road, 1 Grange Road
120 Nobles Cafe Bar & Venue, 44a Constitution Street
121 Norhet Bar, 45 Main Street
122 Oak Inn, 108 St John’s Road
123 Oceana, 145 Ferry Road
124 Old Chain Pier, 32 Trinity Crescent
125 Opal Lounge, 51a George Street
126 OX184, 184 Cowgate
127 Oxford Bar, 8 Young Street
128 Panda & Sons, 79 Queen Street
129 Paradise Palms, 41 Lothian Street
130 Pivo, 1 Calton Road
131 Planet Bar, 6 Baxter’s Place
132 Port O’Leith, 58 Constitution Street
133 Queens Retreat, 6 Scotstoun Grove, South Queensferry
134 Radical Road Pub, 229 Willowbrae Road
135 Red Squirrel, 21 Lothian Road
136 Regent Bar, 2 Montrose Terrace
137 Revolution Bar, 30a Chambers Street
138 Robbies, 367 Leith Walk
139 Rose & Crown, 170 Rose Street
140 Roseburn Bar, 1 Roseburn Terrace
141 Roseleaf, 23-24 Sandport
142 Rowan Tree, 5 Eskview Road, Dalkeith
143 Royal Mile Tavern, 127 High Street
144 Ryans Bistro, 2 Hope Street
145 Sandy Bells, 25 Forrest Road
146 Sapphire Rooms, 81-83 Lothian Road
147 Scotsman’s Lounge, 73 Cockburn Street
148 Shakespeare, 65 Lothian Road
149 Silver Wing Bar, 2 Parkhead Gardens
150 Slug & Lettuce, Unit 8 Omni Leisure
151 Smithie’s Ale House, 49-51 Eyre Place
152 Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate
153 Spey Lounge, 39 Leith Walk
154 St Bernard Bar, 10 Raeburn Place
155 Star Bar, 1 Northumberland Place
156 Stratfords Bar, 227-229 Gorgie Road
157 Strathmore Bar, 17 Iona Street
158 Swanny’s Bar, 32 North Junction Street
159 Swanys, 1 Ratcliffe Terrace
160 Sygn, 15 Charlotte Lane
161 Tam ‘o’ Shanter, 39 Great Junction Street
162 Tamson’s Bar, 280 Easter Road
163 Tanners Bar/Restaurant, 459 Lanark Road
164 Teuchters, 26 William Street
165 The Abbey, 65 South Clerk Street
166 The Advocate, 7 Hunter Square
167 The Albanach, 197 High Street
168 The Amber Rose, 22 Castle Street
169 The Antiquary, 72-78 St Stephen Street
170 The Artisan Bar, 35-36 London Road
171 The Auld Hoose, 23-25 St Leonards Street
172 The Bailie Bar, 2-4 St Stephen’s St
173 The Beehive Inn, 18-20 Grassmarket
174 The Black Bull, 43 Leith Street
174 The Black Bull Inn, 72 High Street, Dunbar
175 The Black Cat Bar, 168 Rose Street
176 The Black Fox, 17 Albert Place
177 The Black Rose Tavern, 49 Rose Street
178 The Blackbird, 37 Leven Street
179 The Blind Poet, 32 West Nicolson Street
180 The Bon Vivant, 55 Thistle Street
181 The Bonnington Bar, 284 Bonnington Road
182 The Bow Bar, 80 West Bow
183 The Broadfield, 96 Northfield Broadway
184 The Calderwood, 24 Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg
185 The Canon’s Gait, 232 Canongate
186 The Centurion, 245a St Johns Road
187 The Chase, 33 Polton Street, Bonnyrigg
188 The Cloisters, 26 Brougham Street
189 The Cockatoo Bar & Restaurant, Millerhill, Dalkeith
190 The Conan Doyle, 71-73 York Place
191 The Constitution, 48-52 Constitution Street, Edinburgh
192 The Cross & Corner, 1 Canonmills
193 The Cumberland Bar, 1-3 Cumberland Street
194 The Dasher, Unit 8 Hawthorn Road, Prestonpans
195 The Dean Tavern, 80 Main Street, Dalkeith
196 The Devil’s Advocate, 9 Advocates Close
197 The Doctors, 32 Forrest Road
198 The Dome, 14 George Street
199 The Doric, 15-16 Market Street
200 The Ferry Tap, 36 High Street, South Queensferry
201 The Ferryboat, 683 Ferry Road
202 The Foresters, 107 Main Street, Pathhead
203 The Globe Bar, 30 Niddry Street
204 The Golf Tavern, 30-31 Wright’s Houses
205 The Gordon Arms, 133 Rose Street
206 The Grosvenor, 26-28 Shandwick Place
207 The Guildford Arms, 34-36 Rose Street North Lane
208 The Halfway House, 39 Goschen Place Broxburn
209 The Harp & Castle, 298-300 Leith Walk
210 The Hermitage, 1 Comiston Road
211 The Horseshoe, 437 Gorgie Road
212 The Huxley Bar, 3 Rutland Street
213 The Jam House, 5 Queen Street
214 The Jazz Bar, 1A Chambers Street
215 The Jolly Botanist, 258 Morrison Street
216 The Keepers Arms, 1 Bridge Street, Tranent
217 The Kenilworth, 152-154 Rose Street
218 The Lady Nairne, 228 Willowbrae Road
219 The Last Drop, 74-78 Grassmarket
220 The Last Word, 44 St Stephen Street
221 The Learig, 175 Dean Road, Bo’ness
222 The Livery Lounge, 2 Livery Street, Bathgate
223 The Malt Shovel Inn, 11-15 Cockburn Street
224 The Melville Bar, 19 William Street
225 The Mercat Grill, 10 Whitecraig Road, Musselburgh
226 The Merlin, 168 Morningside Road
227 The Milnes Bar, 35 Hanover Street
228 The Mitre Bar, 131-133 High Street
229 The Newsroom, 5-11 Leith Street
230 The Norloch, Waverley Station
231 The Ocean Inn, 7 South Fort Street
232 The Office, 180 Albert Street
233 The Old Clubhouse, East Links Road, Gullane
234 The Orchard, 1 Howard Place
235 The Other Place, 2-4 Broughton Road
236 The Ox, 49 London Street
237 The Parlour, 142 Duke Street
238 The Peartree House, 38 West Nicolson Street
239 The Persevere Bar, 398 Easter Road
240 The Phoenix Bar, 46-48a Broughton Street
241 The Potting Shed, 32-34 Potterrow
242 The Quarter Gill, 77 Clerk Street
243 The Queen’s Arms, 49 Frederick Street
244 The Railway Tavern, 26-30 King Street
245 The Reverie, 1-5 Newington Road
246 The Robin’s Nest, 393 Gilmerton Road
247 The Rose Street Brewery, 55-57 Rose Street
248 The Royal, 50 Moredunvale Road
249 The Royal Bar, 1 George Street, Bathgate
250 The Royal McGregor, 154 High Street
251 The Royal Oak, 1 Infirmary Street
252 The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, The Vaults
253 The Stable Bar, 50 Mortonhall Gate
254 The Standard, 24 Howe Street
255 The Starbank, 64 Laverockbank Road
256 The Street, 2b Picardy Place
257 The Telford Arms, 76-78 Telford Road
258 The Three Sisters, 139 Cowgate
259 The Tor, 137 Restalrig Road
260 The Tron, 9 Hunter Square
261 The Village, 16 South Fort Street
262 The Vine Bar, 3 North Junction Street
263 The Wally Dug, 32 Northumberland Street
264 The Waverley Inn, 8-10 Southhouse Broadway
265 The White Hart, 34 Grassmarket
266 The White Horse, 266 Canongate
267 The Worlds End, 2-8 High Street
268 Theatre Royal Bar, 25-27 Greenside Place
269 Thomsons Bar, 182-184 Morrison Street
270 Tolbooth Tavern, 167 Canongate
271 Tonic, 34a North Castle Street
272 Top of The Toon, Clerk Street, Loanhead
273 Tower Inn, 131 Church Street, Tranent
274 Trafalgar Bar, 24 Henderson Street
275 Treacle Bar & Kitchen, 39-41 Broughton Street
276 Tynecastle Arms, 92 Gorgie Road
277 Victoria Bar, 25 Causewayside
278 Villager, 49-50 George IV Bridge
279 Wallyford Miners Welfare Society & Social Club, 24 Salters Road, Musselburgh
280 Wash Bar, 11-13 North Bank Street
281 Whigham’s Wine Cellar, 13 Hope Street
282 Whiski Bar & Restaurant, 119 High Street
283 Whispers, 95 High Street, Tranent
284 Wilkies, 1-3 Henderson Street
285 Windsor Buffet, 45 Elm Row
286 Winston Lounge Bar, 20 Kirk Loan
287 Winton Arms Ltd, Pencaitland Tranent
288 Wolf & Water, 84 Commercial Street
289 Woodland Creatures, 260-262 Leith Walk
290 Ye Olde Inn, 25 Main Street