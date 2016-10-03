Cast your vote for Pub of the Year 2016

37 Bar, 37 Rose St

We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.

We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016. Entries will be printed in paper for 2 weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on this page back to us on, stating the full name and address of the Pub you wish to vote for.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

001 37 Bar, 37 Rose St

002 56 North, 2 West Crosscauseway

003 Abbotsford Bar, 3 Rose Street

004 Alan Breck Lounge,159 Constitution Street

005 All Bar One, 29 George Stree

006 All Bar One, 50 Lothian Road

007 Amber Rose 22-26 Castle Street

008 Amicus Apple, 17 Frederick Street

009 Anvil,17 High Stree, Bonnyrigg

010 Arcade Bar, 48 Cockburn Street

011 Armadale Public House Society, 50a West Main Street, Bathgate

012 Au Bar, 101 Shandwick Place

013 Banshee Labyrinth, 29-35 Niddry Street

014 Barony Bar, 81-85 Broughton Street

015 Bennets Bar, 1 Maxwell Street

016 Bennets Bar, 8 Leven Street

017 Biblos, 1 Chambers Street

018 Biddy Mulligans, 94-96 Grassmarket

019 Black Bull, 12 Grassmarket

020 Blue Blazer, 2 Spittal Street

021 Boda Bar, 229 Leith Walk

022 Bon Vivant, 4-6 Dean Street

023 Bowlers Rest Bar, 24 Mitchell Street

024 Brass Monkey, 14 Drummond Streeth

025 Brass Monkey Leith, 362 Leith Walk

026 Brauhaus, 105 Lauriston Place

027 Brewdog, 143–145 Cowgate

028 Bruce Taverns, 139 George Street

029 Brunswick Ale House, 71 Elm Row

030 Bunch O’roses, 79 Restalrig Road South

031 Burlington Bertie, 11-13 Tarvit Street

032 CC Blooms, 23 Greenside Place

033 Cafe Habana Ltd, 22 Greenside Place

034 Caley Sample Room, 58 Angle Park Terrace

035 Cambridge Bar & Gril, 20 Young Street

036 Cameo, 23 Commercial Street

037 Candy Bar, 113-115 George Street

038 Canny Mans, 237 Morningside Road

039 Carriers Quarters, 42 Bernard Street

040 Carters Bar, 185 Morrison Street

041 Cask & Barrel, 115 Broughton Street

042 Cavalier Inn, East Main Street, Bathgate

043 Chanter Edinburgh, 30-32 Bread Street

044 City Cafe, 19 Blair Street

045 Clarks Bar, 142 Dundas Street

046 Clermiston Inn, 9 Rannoch Road

047 Compass Bar & Grill, 44 Queen Charlotte Street

048 Corbie Inn, 84 Corbiehall, Bo’ness

049 Corrie Bar, North Street, Bathgate

050 Corstorphine Inn, 17 Corstorphine High Street

051 Cramond Inn, 30 Cramond Village

052 Crofters, 1 Sighthill Court

053 Dalriada,77 Promenade

054 Deacon Brodies Tavern, 435 Lawnmarket

055 Dickens Lounge Bar, 88 Dalry Road

056 Doo’cot Road House, 731 Ferry Road

057 Dragonfly Cocktail Bar, 52 West Port

058 Dropkick Murphys, 7 Merchant Street

059 Drouthy Neebors, 1 West Preston Street

060 Eagle Inn, 73 High Street, Dunbar

061 Edinburgh Famous Burke & Hare, 2 High Riggs

062 Element, 110-114 Rose Street

063 Ensign Ewart, 521 Lawnmarket

064 Finnegan’s Wake, 9b Victoria Street

065 Forth View, 3 Kings Place

066 Frankenstein, 26 George IV Bridge

067 Gladstones, 1-2 Mill Lane

068 Golden Rule, 30 Yeaman Place

069 Grand Cru, 79 Hanover Street

070 Grassmarket Bar, 27-31 West Port

071 Green Tree Tavern, 45 East Main Street, Broxburn

072 Greenmantle, 44 West Cross Causeway,

073 Greyfriars Bobbys Bar, 30-34 Candlemaker Row

074 Half Way House, 72 North Fort Street

076 Harbour Inn, 4-6 Fishmarket Square

077 Harry’s Bar, 7b Randolph Place

078 Haymarket, 11-14a West Maitland Street

079 Hectors, 47-49 Deanhaugh Street

080 Henrick’s Bar, 1-3 Barclay Place

081 Holyrood 9A, 9A Holyrood Road

082 Hoppy, 23 Marionville Road

083 Horseshoe Tavern, 54 Newbigging Musselburgh

084 International Bar, 15 Brougham Place

085 Iona Bar, 203 Easter Road

086 Isobar, 7 Bernard Street

087 Jinglin’ Geordie Bar, 22 Fleshmarket Close

088 John Leslies Bar, 45 Ratcliffe Terrace

089 Jolly Judge, 7a James Court

090 Juniper, 20 Princes Street

091 Kays Bar, 39 Jamaica Street

092 Kilderkin, 65 Canongate

093 Kings Wark, 36 The Shore Leith

094 Le Di-Vin, 9 Randolph Place

095 Lebowskis, 18 Morrison Street

096 Leith Beer Co, 58 The Shore Leith

097 Leith Dockers Club Ltd,17-17A Academy Street

098 Limelite, 15 Jocks Lodge

099 Links Tavern, 5-7 Restalrig Road

100 Lock 25, 85 Fountainbridge

101 Lord Bodos, 3 Dublin Street

103 Maggie Dicksons, 92 Grassmarket

104 Malones Irish Bar, 14 Forrest Road

105 Malt & Hops, 45 Shore

106 Mathers Bar, 1 Queensferry Street

107 McCowans Brewhouse, 134 Dundee Street

108 McSorleys, 18 Clerk Street

109 Mercat Hotel, 73-74 High Street, Haddington

110 Merchiston Hearts Social Club, 60 Gorgie Road

111 Mezz, 49-51 London Street

112 Mid Calder Inn, 35 Main Street Livingston

113 Middletons Bar, 69 Easter Road

114 Morans Turf Bar, 2 West Main Street, Bathgate

115 Moriarty Bar Ltd, 161 Lothian Road

116 Mr Modos, 133-135 Lothian Road

117 Murrayfield Bar, 57-59 Roseburn Terrace

118 Newhaven Quay Brewers Fayre, 51-53 Newhaven Place

119 No 1 Grange Road, 1 Grange Road

120 Nobles Cafe Bar & Venue, 44a Constitution Street

121 Norhet Bar, 45 Main Street

122 Oak Inn, 108 St John’s Road

123 Oceana, 145 Ferry Road

124 Old Chain Pier, 32 Trinity Crescent

125 Opal Lounge, 51a George Street

126 OX184, 184 Cowgate

127 Oxford Bar, 8 Young Street

128 Panda & Sons, 79 Queen Street

129 Paradise Palms, 41 Lothian Street

130 Pivo, 1 Calton Road

131 Planet Bar, 6 Baxter’s Place

132 Port O’Leith, 58 Constitution Street

133 Queens Retreat, 6 Scotstoun Grove, South Queensferry

134 Radical Road Pub, 229 Willowbrae Road

135 Red Squirrel, 21 Lothian Road

136 Regent Bar, 2 Montrose Terrace

137 Revolution Bar, 30a Chambers Street

138 Robbies, 367 Leith Walk

139 Rose & Crown, 170 Rose Street

140 Roseburn Bar, 1 Roseburn Terrace

141 Roseleaf, 23-24 Sandport

142 Rowan Tree, 5 Eskview Road, Dalkeith

143 Royal Mile Tavern, 127 High Street

144 Ryans Bistro, 2 Hope Street

145 Sandy Bells, 25 Forrest Road

146 Sapphire Rooms, 81-83 Lothian Road

147 Scotsman’s Lounge, 73 Cockburn Street

148 Shakespeare, 65 Lothian Road

149 Silver Wing Bar, 2 Parkhead Gardens

150 Slug & Lettuce, Unit 8 Omni Leisure

151 Smithie’s Ale House, 49-51 Eyre Place

152 Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate

153 Spey Lounge, 39 Leith Walk

154 St Bernard Bar, 10 Raeburn Place

155 Star Bar, 1 Northumberland Place

156 Stratfords Bar, 227-229 Gorgie Road

157 Strathmore Bar, 17 Iona Street

158 Swanny’s Bar, 32 North Junction Street

159 Swanys, 1 Ratcliffe Terrace

160 Sygn, 15 Charlotte Lane

161 Tam ‘o’ Shanter, 39 Great Junction Street

162 Tamson’s Bar, 280 Easter Road

163 Tanners Bar/Restaurant, 459 Lanark Road

164 Teuchters, 26 William Street

165 The Abbey, 65 South Clerk Street

166 The Advocate, 7 Hunter Square

167 The Albanach, 197 High Street

168 The Amber Rose, 22 Castle Street

169 The Antiquary, 72-78 St Stephen Street

170 The Artisan Bar, 35-36 London Road

171 The Auld Hoose, 23-25 St Leonards Street

172 The Bailie Bar, 2-4 St Stephen’s St

173 The Beehive Inn, 18-20 Grassmarket

174 The Black Bull, 43 Leith Street

174 The Black Bull Inn, 72 High Street, Dunbar

175 The Black Cat Bar, 168 Rose Street

176 The Black Fox, 17 Albert Place

177 The Black Rose Tavern, 49 Rose Street

178 The Blackbird, 37 Leven Street

179 The Blind Poet, 32 West Nicolson Street

180 The Bon Vivant, 55 Thistle Street

181 The Bonnington Bar, 284 Bonnington Road

182 The Bow Bar, 80 West Bow

183 The Broadfield, 96 Northfield Broadway

184 The Calderwood, 24 Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg

185 The Canon’s Gait, 232 Canongate

186 The Centurion, 245a St Johns Road

187 The Chase, 33 Polton Street, Bonnyrigg

188 The Cloisters, 26 Brougham Street

189 The Cockatoo Bar & Restaurant, Millerhill, Dalkeith

190 The Conan Doyle, 71-73 York Place

191 The Constitution, 48-52 Constitution Street, Edinburgh

192 The Cross & Corner, 1 Canonmills

193 The Cumberland Bar, 1-3 Cumberland Street

194 The Dasher, Unit 8 Hawthorn Road, Prestonpans

195 The Dean Tavern, 80 Main Street, Dalkeith

196 The Devil’s Advocate, 9 Advocates Close

197 The Doctors, 32 Forrest Road

198 The Dome, 14 George Street

199 The Doric, 15-16 Market Street

200 The Ferry Tap, 36 High Street, South Queensferry

201 The Ferryboat, 683 Ferry Road

202 The Foresters, 107 Main Street, Pathhead

203 The Globe Bar, 30 Niddry Street

204 The Golf Tavern, 30-31 Wright’s Houses

205 The Gordon Arms, 133 Rose Street

206 The Grosvenor, 26-28 Shandwick Place

207 The Guildford Arms, 34-36 Rose Street North Lane

208 The Halfway House, 39 Goschen Place Broxburn

209 The Harp & Castle, 298-300 Leith Walk

210 The Hermitage, 1 Comiston Road

211 The Horseshoe, 437 Gorgie Road

212 The Huxley Bar, 3 Rutland Street

213 The Jam House, 5 Queen Street

214 The Jazz Bar, 1A Chambers Street

215 The Jolly Botanist, 258 Morrison Street

216 The Keepers Arms, 1 Bridge Street, Tranent

217 The Kenilworth, 152-154 Rose Street

218 The Lady Nairne, 228 Willowbrae Road

219 The Last Drop, 74-78 Grassmarket

220 The Last Word, 44 St Stephen Street

221 The Learig, 175 Dean Road, Bo’ness

222 The Livery Lounge, 2 Livery Street, Bathgate

223 The Malt Shovel Inn, 11-15 Cockburn Street

224 The Melville Bar, 19 William Street

225 The Mercat Grill, 10 Whitecraig Road, Musselburgh

226 The Merlin, 168 Morningside Road

227 The Milnes Bar, 35 Hanover Street

228 The Mitre Bar, 131-133 High Street

229 The Newsroom, 5-11 Leith Street

230 The Norloch, Waverley Station

231 The Ocean Inn, 7 South Fort Street

232 The Office, 180 Albert Street

233 The Old Clubhouse, East Links Road, Gullane

234 The Orchard, 1 Howard Place

235 The Other Place, 2-4 Broughton Road

236 The Ox, 49 London Street

237 The Parlour, 142 Duke Street

238 The Peartree House, 38 West Nicolson Street

239 The Persevere Bar, 398 Easter Road

240 The Phoenix Bar, 46-48a Broughton Street

241 The Potting Shed, 32-34 Potterrow

242 The Quarter Gill, 77 Clerk Street

243 The Queen’s Arms, 49 Frederick Street

244 The Railway Tavern, 26-30 King Street

245 The Reverie, 1-5 Newington Road

246 The Robin’s Nest, 393 Gilmerton Road

247 The Rose Street Brewery, 55-57 Rose Street

248 The Royal, 50 Moredunvale Road

249 The Royal Bar, 1 George Street, Bathgate

250 The Royal McGregor, 154 High Street

251 The Royal Oak, 1 Infirmary Street

252 The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, The Vaults

253 The Stable Bar, 50 Mortonhall Gate

254 The Standard, 24 Howe Street

255 The Starbank, 64 Laverockbank Road

256 The Street, 2b Picardy Place

257 The Telford Arms, 76-78 Telford Road

258 The Three Sisters, 139 Cowgate

259 The Tor, 137 Restalrig Road

260 The Tron, 9 Hunter Square

261 The Village, 16 South Fort Street

262 The Vine Bar, 3 North Junction Street

263 The Wally Dug, 32 Northumberland Street

264 The Waverley Inn, 8-10 Southhouse Broadway

265 The White Hart, 34 Grassmarket

266 The White Horse, 266 Canongate

267 The Worlds End, 2-8 High Street

268 Theatre Royal Bar, 25-27 Greenside Place

269 Thomsons Bar, 182-184 Morrison Street

270 Tolbooth Tavern, 167 Canongate

271 Tonic, 34a North Castle Street

272 Top of The Toon, Clerk Street, Loanhead

273 Tower Inn, 131 Church Street, Tranent

274 Trafalgar Bar, 24 Henderson Street

275 Treacle Bar & Kitchen, 39-41 Broughton Street

276 Tynecastle Arms, 92 Gorgie Road

277 Victoria Bar, 25 Causewayside

278 Villager, 49-50 George IV Bridge

279 Wallyford Miners Welfare Society & Social Club, 24 Salters Road, Musselburgh

280 Wash Bar, 11-13 North Bank Street

281 Whigham’s Wine Cellar, 13 Hope Street

282 Whiski Bar & Restaurant, 119 High Street

283 Whispers, 95 High Street, Tranent

284 Wilkies, 1-3 Henderson Street

285 Windsor Buffet, 45 Elm Row

286 Winston Lounge Bar, 20 Kirk Loan

287 Winton Arms Ltd, Pencaitland Tranent

288 Wolf & Water, 84 Commercial Street

289 Woodland Creatures, 260-262 Leith Walk

290 Ye Olde Inn, 25 Main Street