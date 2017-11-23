‘Castle hunter’ to explore Outlander’s Edinburgh locations

Fans of Outlander will get to know the show’s Edinburgh locations thanks to the country’s ‘castle hunter’.

David Weinczok is teaming up with History Scotland to record three live videos from the capital’s locations in the hit TV show.

Born in Nova Scotia, the self-dubbed Castle Hunter has visited more than 300 castles in the country having, as a history aficionado, taken a keen interest in Scotland.

He said: “The very streets and buildings of Edinburgh are part of the living source material for the Outlander phenomenon. What better way to immerse yourself in the drama than by exploring them and learning their stories in real time?

“Outlander has brought the world to Scotland and live videos like these make the return journey, sharing Scotland with people who haven’t yet visited or are seeking inspiration. Together, the three locations provide a fascinating cross-section of Scottish history from medieval to modern times.

“I’ll not only be showing people what and where to look out for when following in the footsteps of Outlander in Edinburgh, but also helping them to understand the seismic changes underway Scottish society during and in the aftermath of the Jacobite Risings.”

Weinczok will visit Signet Library, Craigmillar Castle and Bakehouse Close on Saturday and Sunday to record the live videos, explaining the history of the three Edinburgh sites and bring them to life for Outlander viewers, exploring their connections to the show.

Rachel Bellerby, History Scotland editor, said: “We’re really excited to be working with David on these live Outlander videos. We’ve been so encouraged at the number of history fans who are not only enjoying the Outlander series, but are bringing history to life by visiting Outlander sites the length and breadth of Scotland.

“Our new unofficial Outlander digital guide gives you the chance to create your own Outlander-inspired history tour as well as finding out the history behind the series.

“We’re sure that David’s videos will give people the chance to see Edinburgh in a new light, no matter where in the world they are.”

To watch the videos on 25 and 26 November, viewers are required to register for a free Periscope account which can be done by visiting the registration page to sign up via Twitter, Facebook, Google or by mobile number.

To find out more visit History Scotland.