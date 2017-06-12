CCTV appeal following George Street assault

Police in Edinburgh have released images of a man that officers wish to trace in connection with a serious assault that occurred in George Street on Sunday March 5 2017 around 2.45am.

A 20-year-old man was attacked and sustained a significant facial injury that required hospital treatment.

Do you know this man?

Detectives believe that the man pictured on the CCTV footage may be able to assist them with their investigation and would ask him or anyone who recognises him to come forward.

He is described as white, in his 20’s, around 6ft tall, slim/athletic build with short dark hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark coloured jumper with a bold orange stripe across the front.

Officers are also looking to speak to three other men who police believe were in the company of the male.

Detective Constable Narelle Allan of Gayfield CID said: “The victim was on a night out when he was attacked in a vicious manner which resulted in a painful and serious facial injury that required surgery. Police have been conducting enquiries including viewing CCTV from a nearby business premises.

“The man shown in the images is believed to be significant to our investigation and anyone who can identify him is asked to come forward. Similarly, we would ask that he get in touch with police himself in order to assist with the investigation”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1860 of March 13 2017 or Crimestoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.