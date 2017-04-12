CCTV images released by police following Rose Street assault

Police have released CCTV images of two females that officers wish to trace in connection with a serious disturbance in Edinburgh city centre.

Do you recognise this woman?

The incident happened at around 9.30 p.m. on Friday December 9 in Rose Street outside the Rose Street Brewery Public House.

A 33 year old female was assaulted in the course of the incident and she sustained a significant facial injury.

Officers are keen to trace the females pictured as they believe they could assist them with their investigation and they or anyone who recognises them is asked to come forward.

Do you know this woman? Contributed

The first woman is described as white, about 5 foot 8” tall, mid 20’s to early 30’s, of slim build, with long blonde hair.

At the time of the incident, she was wearing a white jacket, a grey Christmas jumper with a Santa on the front and black trousers.

The second woman is described as white, about 5 foot 8” tall, of slim build, mid 20’s to early 30’s and with dark hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a cream jacket, jeans, and black knee high boots with a zip on the side. She was also carrying a black shoulder bag.

Detective Sergeant Andy MacRae of Gayfield CID said: “This incident resulted in a significant and disfiguring injury to the victim.

“At the time of the incident the location was extremely busy with people socialising in the area and I am hopeful that someone will be able to assist us in identifying these two females who I believe may have information regarding the assault.”

“As part of this inquiry we are keen to identify the two females pictured in the CCTV footage and they or anyone who can assist us in identifying them is asked to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.