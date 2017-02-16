CCTV released in hunt for home intruders who attacked women

Police hunting for intruders who sprayed two women in the face with a noxious substance in their own home have released CCTV photos of men they want to trace.

Two men called at the door in the early evening of February 7 claiming to be inspecting gas meters and were allowed entry to the property.

They then sprayed a noxious substance into the faces of the 25 and 17-year-old victims.

The suspects then made off from the area and headed south along the cycle path adjacent to Clovenstone Drive before the women contacted police.

Both men in the video are described as white, late twenties, 5ft 10ins tall with medium builds and wearing dark trousers, high-vis vests and blue baseball caps.

One was wearing a parka-style jacket with a fur trimmed hood.

Detective Sergeant Martin Smith from Corstorphine CID said: “The males pictured are believed to be of significance to our investigation.

“Anyone who can assist in identifying them is asked to come forward.

“Similarly we would ask the males themselves to get in touch with police and help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.