Changes to train times on Borders Railway

Commuters on the Borders Railway are being urged to plan their journeys in advance due to a changing timetable.

The ScotRail Alliance is advising customers on the Borders Railway to check their journeys in advance, as engineering work will be taking place on the line over three Sundays in June.

Essential track replacement works are taking place in the Newcraighall area on Sundays 4, 11 and 18. Journey times will be extended, as buses replace trains between Edinburgh and Gorebridge. Rail services run as normal on the rest of the line.

Customers can check their train times on the ScotRail app, or at scotrail.co.uk.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “We appreciate our customers’ patience while we undertake these vital works.”