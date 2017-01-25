Channel 4’s Hunted seeking Edinburgh applicants

Channel 4’s Hunted is seeking applicants from Edinburgh with the show keen to have contestants from the Capital take part

The series follows volunteers as they try to go off grid and become a fugitive in the UK and evade capture from a team of expert trackers.

The show aims to have a variety of people from across Britain in numerous professions and backgrounds. Contestants can be accompanied by friends, family or colleagues.

A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.

In the past many contestants have fled to Scotland with some being caught in Edinburgh in the last series.

For more details, or to apply, go to huntedapplications.com.

