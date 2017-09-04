Chaos as emergency services attend incidents at Edinburgh Airport

Emergency services scrambled to a series of call out this morning at Edinburgh Airport with police, ambulances and fire crews all in attendance.

Passengers on the 8am journey from Edinburgh to Dublin were not allowed to board the aircraft after it was reported that fuel had spilled on the runway.

The fire service were also in attendance after it was reported that a London-bound Ryanair flight had reported a fault with the aircraft.

A passenger on the FR8882 flight took to social media saying: “Sitting on my 7am Ryanair flight to London… however I’m minus a crew so we’re only half an hour late taking off”

Another traveller tweeted about the emergency services at the airport writing “3 fire engines & 2 incident support vehicles around our plane on the runway with blue lights on.”

An Edinburgh Airport spokesperson confirmed to the Scottish Sun that an ambulance was called out to a flight arriving at the airport from Basel at around 7.10am due to reports of a passenger suffering from an allergic reaction.