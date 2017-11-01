Charity prize draw to meet Sleep in the Park stars

MEMBERS of the public have been given the opportunity to meet Sleep in the Park stars Liam Gallagher, John Cleese and band Deacon Blue.

Fans can enter a prize draw to meet the trio, who will be appearing at Social Bite’s hotly-anticipated Sleep in the Park fundraiser, by donating five pounds.

Lucky members of the public plus a friend will be able to enjoy a hot toddy with Liam Gallagher, a hot chocolate with John Cleese or chat stage side with Deacon Blue.

A pair of tickets to the full Sleep in the Park concert - which is being touted as Scotland’s answer to Live Aid - is also up for grabs.

Kicking off on 9 December, Sleep in the Park will be the world’s largest ever sleepout, with thousands of people signing up to sleep in the cold for the night and help raise money for the homeless.

The online fundraiser is being run by itison. The charity prize draw is live now and can be entered here.

All money raised will be donated to Social Bite in their bid to help end homelessness.

Josh Littlejohn, founder of Social Bite said: “The line-up for Sleep in the Park is amazing and this fundraiser is taking it to the next level by giving you and a pal the chance to hang out backstage and grab a drink with the stars. So far over 6,000 people have signed up to sleep out so we’re well on track to hit our target of 9,000 – it’s brilliant to see so many people getting behind it.”

Oli Norman, CEO of itison said: “Together with our members, we’ve raised over £1m for Social Bite and we’re delighted to continue supporting the great work they’re doing with not one, but three brilliant money can’t buy prizes giving our members the chance to get up and close with their icons.”

As well as Liam, John and Deacon Blue, a whole host of other artists are taking part including Sir Bob Geldof, Rob Brydon, Frightened Rabbit and Amy MacDonald.

What’s on offer:

• Hot toddy with Liam Gallagher plus two tickets to Sleep in the Park

You and a mate could be heading backstage at Sleep in the Park to meet Liam Gallagher. You’ll join the man who rose to fame as the lead singer of Oasis and was voted the greatest frontman of all time for a photograph and the coolest hot toddy anyone’s ever had before he heads out to busk as part of the event.

• Stage side with Deacon Blue plus two tickets to Sleep in the Park

Hang out stage side for the Dignity performance to end them all! You and a pal could be watching as Deacon Blue perform all their biggest hits, including Dignity for the Sleep in the Park crowd!

• Hot chocolate with John Cleese plus two tickets to Sleep in the Park

Monty Python legend and Minister of Silly Walks himself, John Cleese, could be joining you and a friend for a hot chocolate and a pic to prove it! He’ll be performing a bespoke comedy bedtime story at the event, and you’ll leave with an incredible story to tell.