Charlotte Church to perform in Edinburgh

Charlotte Church is coming to the Capital to perform during the last weekend of the Fringe.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The Welsh songstress will bring her Late Night Pop Dungeon to Summerhall on August 25 and 26.

She is the first star to be announced on the line-up for the venue’s Nothing Ever Happens Here...festival.

Last year’s programme featured Grandaddy, Billy Bragg and Kathryn Joseph.

Tickets, costing £20, go on sale at 10am on Friday www.summerhall.co.uk.

Cardiff-born Church’s last appearance in the Capital was to give her backing to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

She spoke on stage during the Festival Theatre event last March, when she urged the audience to: “Get these f****** Tories out.”