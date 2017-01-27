Chef’s uniform stolen during Italian restaurant break in

Police in East Lothian are appealing for witnesses after a break-in to an Italian restaurant on Tranent High Street on Thursday January 26.

The incident happened between 10pm on Wednesday January 25 and 11am on Thursday January 26.

Various items of kitchen equipment, power tools, chef’s uniform and crockery and glassware were stolen.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information that can assist them in their inquiries to please get in touch.

Community Inspector Andrew Harborow said: “We would ask anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the vicinity of 119 High Street, Tranent to please get in touch. Similarly if you have been offered any of these items for sale, we would like to hear from you.

“Anyone who was in the area between the hours of 10 pm Wednesday and 11 am Thursday and has information is asked to contact us at Tranent police station or by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555

