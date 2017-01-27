Chinese father and son missing after Edinburgh Castle visit

Police are appealing for information regarding two tourists who have gone missing in the Capital.

Lifang Lin (39) and his son Zixuan Lin (13) have not been seen since about on Saturday 21 January at Edinburgh Castle.

These men are both Chinese nationals, unfamiliar with Edinburgh and speak little to no English.

Lifang was last seen wearing a red coat. Zixuan was last seen wearing a yellow coat and was carrying a blue backpack.

Police are urging anyone anyone who has seen either of these people, to contact police as soon as possible on 101.