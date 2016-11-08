90,000 Street of Light tickets snapped up in 24 hours

MORE than 90,000 tickets were snapped up within the first 24 hours of the box office opening for this year’s Street of Light spectacular

Revellers flocked to grab more than double the amount of free tickets booked last year.

People from 37 countries have booked tickets to Street of Light from all corners of the world, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain, Taiwan, Ukraine and the US.

The twice-daily show will boast 24 towering 62ft arches covered in thousands of multi-coloured bulbs on George Street from November 26.

Charlie Wood from Edinburgh’s Christmas said, “The number of people flocking to the website to book tickets has stunned us.

“We were delighted with the response to Street of Light in its first year, 2015, but already in this first 24 hours we have issued twice as many tickets.

“With just 12 days until the lights go on at Street of Light and across Edinburgh we are looking forward to filling the city centre from east to west with light and fun for residents and visitors alike.”