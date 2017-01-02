Anger over claims of ‘over-booked’ Hogmanay ceilidh at Ghillie Dhu

HOGMANAY revellers have hit out amid claims a venue in the Capital oversold tickets for its New Year festivities.

The criticism has been levelled against the Ghillie Dhu after partygoers who bought tickets for its celebrations said they had to stand outside as the venue was full.

Visitors took to social media in their droves to complain, with some demanding their money be refunded.

Gracie Lynne posted on Facebook: “We showed up on time, tickets in hand, men in kilts and women dressed ready for the ceilidh, and were told (along with a massive queue of other equally disappointed people) that they had overbooked and we could not go in.

“I expect more than a full refund, and am sad that an organised night to see friends and loved ones was lost.”

Grant Hawkins wrote on the venue’s Facebook site: “It was just after midnight, we had bought tickets for the ceilidh so we queued up at the venue only to be told they over sold tickets for the event and it was absolute madness inside, folk coming out were like “it’s so rammed inside, you’ll get crushed, it’s not enjoyable”.

“The bouncer - who I must say was exceptional given the circumstances with a lot of drunk folk hounding him - tried his best to keep every calm. Not one manager was in sight. A lot of folk were turned away and disgruntled.”

Katie Brady added; “Now known as the Ghillie Don’t!! Since moving to Edinburgh the Ghillie Dhu has been a ‘go to’ when I’ve had guests, therefore booked four tickets for the New Year party!

“After turning up and seeing the very large queue outside our suspicions were roused. We were then told there was no way for us to get in even though our name was on the list for entry.

“My friends had flown up from London and I was so looking forward to showing them how Edinburgh does Hogmanay better... I was embarrassed and horrified when I realised our great night out was to be ruined by an unthinking, money grabbing business.

“There was no thought for us left out on a cold night trying to find somewhere else to go.”

Alex (@AlexAmy_80) said on Twitter: “@GhillieDhu1 we paid £330 for 15 people only to get told it’s overbooked and we’ll only get in it if people get thrown out..disgrace”.

Event organisers said on the Ghillie Dhu’s website that the event would offer “a night filled with dancing, drinking and plenty of Scottish tradition”.

The Ghillie Dhu did not respond to the News’ request for comment before going to press.