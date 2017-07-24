Budget coffee chain EasyCoffee opens first Edinburgh store

Budget coffee chain EasyCoffee is set to open its first Edinburgh outlet.

The cafe chain, founded by EasyJet tycoon Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, already has £1 coffee shops in cities across England, with the Capital site set to be its first in Scotland.

The shop has opened opposite the Haymarket train station.

A cup of coffee or tea sells from £1 in EasyCoffee shops, with food like a ham and cheese toastie costing around £3.20.

The chain has already announced plans for 200 new stores in major high street locations as it seeks to take on market leaders like Coasta Coffee, Pre A Manger and Starbucks, although the locations are being kept a closely guarded secret.

Announcing the Edinburgh store, CEO Nathan Lowry said: “EasyCoffee has been popping up all over and we are finally heading to Scotland.

“We are just so chuffed to have found the right location with plenty of seating and free wifi, the right team and cannot wait to be a part of the neighbourhood.”

He said the firm also had plans for the ‘world’s first’ Irn Bru Freeze frozen drink to be sold from the Haymarket shop.