CCTV images released in connection with Edinburgh robbery

CCTV images in connection with an attack and robbery with took place at a city centre church earlier this year have been released by police.

Officers are releasing CCTV images of two men that they believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

The incident occurred in the grounds of St Cuthbert’s Church around 7:35pm on Saturday 24th September.

A 23-year-old man had left his work in the city centre earlier. He made his way home through Princes Street Gardens and then the grounds of St Cuthbert’s Church where he was attacked and a sum of money taken from him.

It is believed the men pictured will be able to assist the investigation. Officers urge the men or anyone who recognises them to come forward and contact police.

Detective Constable Kevin Walls from Corstorphine CID said: “The victim was unharmed during the incident though obviously shaken.

“We are appealing for anyone who can help us locate these men to get in touch with us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

