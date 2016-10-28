CCTV images released in Niddry Street assault probe

Police have released CCTV images of three men wanted in connection with a serious assault in the Capital.

A 19-year-old man was assaulted in Edinburgh’s Niddry Street, just off the Royal Mile, on Friday August 12, 2016, at around 2am.

He sustained serious injuries to his face and was taken to the Royal Infirmary for treatment.

And police believe the men seen on CCTV might be able to help officers with the ongoing investigation.

Detective Sergeant Adam Brown of Gayfield CID said: “We are eager to trace the males pictured in the CCTV image and I would ask anyone who recognises them, or who may have witnessed the assault, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“This was a nasty, unprovoked and sustained assault at a time when the street was very busy with passing pedestrians so there will be many people who have seen this attack.

“It is believed that the males had accents local to the Edinburgh area. Anyone who recognises any of the males or who witnessed the assault is urged to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the police directly by dialling 101 or anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.