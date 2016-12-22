Edinburgh bus proposal is just the ticket

SHE must’ve thought he’d dropped his ticket, but San’s partner Atilla left her in shock as he got down on one knee to propose - on the No.7 bus.

A video shared yesterday by the official Lothian Buses Facebook page shows the moment that couple San and Atilla became engaged to be married on one of the firm’s city buses.

San and Atilla. Picture: Contributed.

It may not sound as dramatic or exotic as proposing atop a remote snowy peak or on a sun-soaked white sandy beach, but for San and Atilla there was no place in the world more romantic than the number 7 service to the Royal Infirmary, for this is where the couple first met.

In the video San looks shocked as Atilla nervously lowers down on one knee and utters the magic words: “Will you marry me?”.

Passengers on the bus are then kept in suspense as San takes a few moments to compose herself before answering in the positive.

Atilla then slips the engagement ring on to his bride-to-be’s slender finger and the couple share a passionate kiss to an eruption of cheers and applause.

The clip has now been viewed over 100,000 times on Facebook alone.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY