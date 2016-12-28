Edinburgh drivers hit with parking fines after app error

Dozens of drivers have been hit with parking fines after a glitch with a cashless payment app left them believing they could park in the Capital for free.

The mistake with the RingGo parking app meant those arriving in the city (Tuesday, December 27) were told that parking in the city was free.

However this was not in fact correct and now dozens of drivers have taken to social media to complain about being issued with tickets.

Those affected now face the prospect of contesting their fines - but there is hope council officials will look “favourably” on their appeals.

A city council spokesperson, said: “Christmas parking was advertised very clearly through our website and social media and is also marked on parking meters throughout the city.

“We are aware, however, that there was an error for a time with the RingGo parking payment service managed by our contracted partner NSL.

“We will liaise with NSL with a view to looking favourably on any appeals for tickets issued as a result of this.”

The mistake even came to the attention of Conservative MP Grant Shapps, who was visiting Edinburgh and took to social media to criticise what had happened.

An NSL spokesman said: “NSL has confirmed that parking restrictions and charges in the city of Edinburgh do apply on Tuesday 27th December and Monday 2nd January as stated on all Pay and Display machines and on the City Of Edinburgh Council’s website.

“Full enforcement procedures apply on both dates in order to maintain safe and fair access for anyone visiting the shops and facilities in and around the city centre.

“The company has confirmed that it has been made aware of an incorrect instruction on the RingGo app and RingGo website and has asked for the instructions to be amended as a matter of urgency.

“It has advised anyone who has received an incorrect Penalty Charge Notice on 27th December as a result of the error, to appeal to have their ticket cancelled.”