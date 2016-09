A CITY pub is calling for drinkers to vote for its beer garden to be crowned the best in the UK.

The Badger & Co, in Castle Street, is one of ten finalists that have been shortlisted to win Britain’s Best Beer Garden 2016, organised by SME Insurance (SMEi).

Voting takes place at www.smeinsurance.com/britains-best-beer-garden until Sunday.

Jonathan Webber, commercial director of SMEi, said: “We have been absolutely delighted by the entries we’ve received.”