Edinburgh’s Street of Light hit by technical faults

REVELLERS have criticised George Street’s festive Street of Light after the display was marred by technical faults.

Families watching the light show on Wednesday evening were left disappointed when it failed due to an “error” twice in one night.

One mum told the Evening News: “It just kept switching off, and an announcement would say that the Christmas lights had been cancelled due to a technical fault.

“It was really disappointing and the children there were obviously upset.”

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh’s Christmas confirmed it had experienced problems.

She said: “The 6pm and 8pm Street of Light shows last Wednesday failed due to a technical error with music tracks which has been fixed since.

“Both 6pm and 8pm concerts [on Thursday] happened as planned and were well-attended.

“We were very pleasantly surprised by a lovely flashmob at the 8pm concert which was also very well received by the Street of Light audience.”