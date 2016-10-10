Free ice rink tickets for Edinburgh pupils up for grabs

THOUSANDS of free tickets will be released to schoolchildren tomorrow for the Edinburgh’s Christmas ice rink in St Andrew Square.

They will go up for grabs at 10am via www.edinburghschristmas.com.

Tickets will only be available to pupils in full-time primary or secondary education, and those under the age of 11 will have to be accompanied by an adult while on the ice.

Edinburgh’s Christmas kicks off on November 18 and will sparkle through until January 7 next year.

As well as a dazzling ice rink amidst the fairy lights, St Andrew Square also promises new food stalls and a Christmas nativity scene to add to the celebrations. Other new attractions will be unveiled later.

The free skating tickets follow Standard Life’s decision to sponsor this year’s ice rink.

Those applying for free tickets online will also be invited to make a donation to charity Place2Be.

Councillor Richard Lewis, Edinburgh’s festivals and events champion, said “Edinburgh at Christmas is a magical place to be and a trip to the ice rink in St Andrew Square is a fantastic way to get the family feeling festive. As the city’s largest employer, Standard Life’s sponsorship is hugely welcome and it is great to see them give this gift to the city.”