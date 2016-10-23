Hundreds take part in Rat Race around Edinburgh

HUNDREDS of runners are testing their mettle on a rat race obstacle course through the city.

The Men’s Health ‘Survival of the Fittest’ boasts an “intense array of obstacles” and has been described by the organisers as their “toughest 10km” event nationwide.

The gruelling challenge started at West Princes Street Gardens next to the Ross Bandstand and the event village area.

It then loops through areas including the Royal Mile, Holyrood and the Pleasance.

Some of the participants have entered in teams of between team up to 10, while others had decided to go it alone.

King’s Stables Road is closed to vehicles from Lothian Road to Castle Terrace NCP Car Park entrance for the duration of the event.