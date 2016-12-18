Man in hospital after falling 30ft from Edinburgh Castle Rock

A MAN is being treated for a spinal injury after apparently falling 30ft from Edinburgh Castle Rock.

The man, in his 20s, reportedly fell early on Saturday morning from the rockface.

Paramedics and the Scottish Ambulance Service’s Special Operations Response Team were called to the scene shortly before 6am, along with firefighters. A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “ Our Edinburgh control received a 999 call at 05.43am on Saturday after a male in his 20s fallen approximately 30ft.

“An ambulance arrived on scene within seven minutes, our Special Operation Response Team also attended and with the assistance of Scottish Fire Rescue the male was extracted and conveyed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a suspected spinal injury.”