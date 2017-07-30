Police and firefighters in dramatic rescue on Scott Monument

FIREFIGHTERS used a high ladder to rescue a man from the first floor of the Scott Monument.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 5.50pm on Saturday to reports of a male in cardiac arrest.

The man in question, whose condition is not yet known, was then rescued by firefighters.

The road was cordoned off during the incident, with police officers departing the scene at around 7.15pm.

Three appliances were sent by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, including two pumps and a height appliance.

They were called to assist the incident at 6.22pm and used a basket stretcher to bring the man down.