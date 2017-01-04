Police appeal after city centre robbery attempt on pensioner

Police in Edinburgh are investigating an attempted robbery of a 67-year-old woman.

The incident happened around 5.40am on Wednesday, January 4, on Nicolson Street while she was waiting for a number 37 bus.

The suspect attempted to pull her handbag away from her but was disrupted and ran away in the direction of West Richmond Street.

The suspect is described as a white, 17-21 years old and around 5ft 8” in height. He has a slim build with a pale complexion and clean-shaven. He was wearing a dark hooded jumper with his face covered and dark bottoms.

Officers are eager to speak to a man in a high visibility jacket who witnessed the incident and gave chase to the suspect.

Detective Constable Leigh Inglis of Edinburgh’s Violence Reduction Unit said: “We are eager to trace the man responsible for this attack on a lone female as soon as possible.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the man in the high visibility jacket and anyone who may have witnessed the incident who was travelling on the number 37 bus towards Penicuik.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.