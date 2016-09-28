Police in appeal to trace missing man Stuart Hamilton

POLICE are hunting for a man who has not been seen by family and friends for two weeks.

Stuart Hamilton, 37, was last caught on CCTV at Haymarket Station about to board a train at 10.16am on Sunday, September 25

It is understood that he then travelled to Manchester and may still be within the Greater Manchester area.

He is described as a white with a medium build. He is around 6ft 2in in height with short, dark, receding hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue top along with a black hooded top, blue jeans and white trainers. He was also carrying a dark rucksack.

Police Scotland has been working with Greater Manchester Police in order to trace Stuart. Further checks of CCTV will be conducted today.

Inspector Jonathan Elliot of Drylaw Police Station said: “Stuart is still missing and we are again appealing to the public in order to trace him.

“We have now obtained this image of Stuart at Haymarket Station on Sunday, September 25. Anyone who remembers seeing Stuart, or recognises his description, in either the station or on a train is asked to contact us immediately.

“We would also ask anyone in the Manchester area who knows Stuart’s whereabouts to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible.”