Seven arrested over brawl after Scottish Cup match

Seven men have been arrested in connection with a large-scale disturbance in the Capital.

Following the Hearts versus Hibernian Scottish Cup match on Sunday, February 12, police received reports of violence taking place outside a pub on Brougham Place.

As a result of this incident, two men required treatment for facial and head injuries.

Officers yesterday carried out enforcement activity in the Oxgangs, Newington and Meadowbank areas of the city, as well as within Newtongrange, Ormiston and Aberfeldy. The men - aged 16, 20, 26, 33, 33, 48 and 48 - were all subsequently charged and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.