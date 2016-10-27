Sister of missing student Antoine Maury in new appeal

THE sister of missing French student Antoine Maury has launched an emotional online appeal to find her missing brother while a major search operation continues.

The 21-year-old went missing from Edinburgh College on Monday night. The French student was last seen at his halls of residence on Milton Road West, before being reported missing after leaving the company of his friends at around 10.30pm.

Someone matching his description was then spotted by a dogwalker at Duddingston village, who said he was shirtless, running and looked anxious.

Now, his sister, Emilia, has launched an appeal on Twitter to try to find Antoine.

She has been tweeting frantically about her brother to urge anyone with any information to contact police.

Speaking last night from Paris she said: “When you hear news like that, the feelings I get is feeling worried and wondering what is going to happen next.

Emilia and Antoine’s parents are in Edinburgh helping with the search and speaking to police. Emilia had been due to visit her brother this weekend as they had not seen each other for a while.

She said his behaviour was really unusual. “His friends are so shocked. It’s a strange reaction for him to do this. If I could contact him right now I would tell him everyone is missing and caring about him.”