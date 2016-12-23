Storm Barbara: More severe weather set to hit Capital

It takes more than a gust of wind to cancel Christmas – but severe gales that battered the Capital and disrupted festive attractions across the city are set to return this weekend.

Strong winds of up to 70mph whipped through the city yesterday, forcing the organisers of the Capital’s Christmas celebrations to call it quits on the city centre entertainment.

Damage to the christmas tree at Haymarket. Picture: Anna Stephenson

But Storm Barbara refused to dampen the crimbo capers for long and many of the attractions were re-opened at 3pm.

An Edinburgh’s Christmas spokeswoman said: “We temporarily closed high-level rides like the Star Flyer and Big Wheel until it was safe to open them again.

“We’d like to thank those who had to alter their visit for their understanding.”

However, the impenetrable defences of Edinburgh Castle remained defeated by the elements throughout yesterday.

A spokesman for Historic Environment Scotland said: “We took the decision to temporarily close Edinburgh Castle due to the adverse weather conditions. The safety of our visitors and staff is paramount.”

Christmas creature hunters were also hampered by Edinburgh Zoo’s closure yesterday, and it will stay shut throughout the weekend.

Visitors are encouraged to check the zoo website for updates.

The closures came in response to a yellow “be aware” warning issued by the Met Office as the country prepared for the storm.

And forecasters called on the city to brace itself for round two as more severe weather is set to hit the city.

Travel disruption and poor conditions could hinder Christmas travellers as Storm Conor is expected to last throughout Christmas Day and much of Boxing Day.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf urged travellers to check ahead before setting off.

He said: “We would urge everyone to check the latest sources of information before they travel and keep in mind that the situation can change quickly.”