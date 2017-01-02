Widow left ‘devastated’ as wedding ring lost at Christmas Market

A WOMAN who lost her wedding ring in the Capital’s Christmas market just months after her husband died has issued a heartfelt appeal to try and track it down.

Margaret McLennan was visiting relatives in Edinburgh at the end of November when she lost the ring – which she had worn for 52 years – while walking around the festive attraction.

The 77-year-old, who grew up in the Capital but now lives near Darlington, said she was “absolutely devastated” as the loss came just months after her husband George passed away from a lung condition in September aged 65.

She said: “We were wandering around and it was freezing cold. I must have taken my glove off to have a hot drink and dropped it.

“It was muddy and the ring could have fallen anywhere and we wouldn’t have heard it.

“We were in the market for a couple of hours at least, wandering around looking at the stalls. It was really nice – I’d never been to the Christmas markets before.”

It was only when Margaret had returned to her hotel in Corstorphine that she realised the ring had gone.

She said: “I took my gloves off when we sat down to have a meal at the table and my ring wasn’t there.

“I sort of was hysterical – I’ve had it on my finger for 52 years, it was a terrible shock.

“I was just standing there crying saying 52 years [and] I’ve lost it – it’s never been off my finger in 52 years.

“We went into the lost property office every day, they were very sympathetic. I’ve phoned them a couple of times since I’ve got back but no luck.”

The ring is engraved with the words ‘George Margaret 8.6.64’ and is described as a relatively broad plain gold band.

Margaret has worn it ever since she married George at St John’s Church in Portobello aged 25.

The couple met in Edinburgh through mutual family friends and proceeded to travel all over the world together through George’s work with the RAF.

They eventually settled with their three children in the north of England but continued to visit Edinburgh on a regular basis to catch up with family and friends.

Margaret, who used to work as a secretary in the former RBS branch in St Andrew Square, said she would be “eternally grateful” if someone managed to find the ring.

She added: “I’d be absolutely delighted. I’d like to thank them personally – it would be just wonderful.

“My fingers looks so bare without it. I keep looking at my finger and thinking there should be something there.

“The loss of the ring has left me so upset, especially at this time of year.

“I have already been in touch with the police and lost property office, however no luck up to now.

“I’m living in hope someone might happen to find it when the Christmas markets are cleared away or someone has handed it to a shop on Princes Street.”

