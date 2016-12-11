Woman in Santa jumper ‘saw Edinburgh attack’

A WOMAN wearing a Christmas jumper with Santa on the front is being hunted by police who believe she witnessed an attack.

Trouble was sparked outside the Rose Street Brewery on Friday night, which left a 33-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.

Two men, aged 36 and 28, have been charged – and police are keen to track down two women who might have seen what happened.

The first is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, in her early 20s, had long blonde hair and wore a white jacket, black trousers and a grey Christmas jumper, which had Santa on its front.

Meanwhile, the second woman is also white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall and in her early 20s. She wore a cream coloured jacket, jeans, black knee high boots with a zip on their side and a black shoulder bag.

Detective Sergeant Andy MacRae said: “I’m urging anyone who witnessed this disturbance to contact police immediately.”