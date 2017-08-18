City Chamber flags lowered following Barcelona attack

The flags at City Chambers have been lowered in solidarity with Barcelona after the terror attack on Las Ramblas and Cambrils.

The Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, the Rt Hon Frank Ross said: “On behalf of all of the people of Edinburgh, I send our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this horrifying attack in Barcelona and events in Cambrils.”

“This is the type of incident that we have become depressingly accustomed to. I will be formally sending a letter of sympathy to the Mayor of Barcelona and the Spanish Consul General but words can hardly do justice in the wake of such an horrific attack on innocent people. Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the people of Barcelona and our praises go to the brave responders from the emergency services.

“The flags flying above the Edinburgh City Chambers have been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect and support for all those affected.”