Claim tram workers ‘took advantage’ of TIE team

A FORMER construction director from the Capital’s tram project has claimed the contractors tasked with diverting utilities on the project took advantage of inexperience within their team of TIE counterparts.

Graeme Barclay joined tram firm TIE in March 2007 after being approached and asked to take over the MUDFA [utility diversion] programme.

Mr Barclay told the inquiry that when he joined the company there was confusion within the MUDFA team about the definition of people’s individual roles.

He said it was also clear that there had been a breakdown in the relationship between them and utility contractors Alfred McAlpine Infrastructure Services (AMIS), who were subsequently taken over by Carillion Utility Services (CUS).

Mr Barclay was asked by inquiry counsel Jonathan Lake QC about claims in his written submission that AMIS “took advantage” of the TIE team.

In his statement, he said: “I do not know what happened before I arrived, but certainly there was a breakdown of relationships between AMIS and the MUDFA Project Team.

“When I looked at the people that were on the TIE side, they were not contractually experienced and there were people lacking project management experience.

“When I looked at the AMIS/CUS side, these were contractors, commercially and contractually focused, and I felt they actually drove that kind of behaviour.

“They saw an easy client and they took advantage of the situation.”

Elaborating on the document, Mr Barclay said the contractors would give the impression they were ready to begin work only for more delays to ensure.

He said: “The contractor was in my opinion taking advantage of the fact there was an inexperienced team in terms of contract administration and they were manipulating the works to suit themselves.”

Mr Barclay, who was employed by TIE until April 2010, was giving evidence as the inquiry, chaired by Lord Hardie, began its tenth week of public hearings.

He said the contractor made numerous requests to TIE for more money, resulting in lengthy periods of correspondence.

He added diverting utilities was always going to be a complex task due to the fact there were upwards of 18 different utilities to contend with.

The inquiry continues.