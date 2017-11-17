Cold and ill lizards found abandoned outside Edinburgh flat

Have your say

A wildlife charity has launched an appeal for help after two lizards were found abandoned on an Edinburgh street.

The Scottish SPCA is asking for help after two ill frilled-neck lizards were found by a member of the public at the back door of their flat on Stenhouse Drive.

Two frilled-neck lizards were left abandoned in Edinburgh, Picture: Scottish SPCA

SPCA animal rescue officer, Darren Malcolm, said: “Both lizards were extremely cold and dehydrated when they were found.

“They wouldn’t have survived much longer out in this cold weather. Frilled-neck lizards are exotic animals that require specialist husbandry, including heat.

“They were also at risk of being attacked by another animal.”

He added: “Both are currently receiving veterinary treatment and are being cared for at our rescue and rehoming centre in Edinburgh.

“The lizards were also found with a note asking for help.

“We are asking anyone with any information to contact our animal helpline as soon as possible.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty on such an offence can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or for life.

Anyone with information should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 0300 999 999.