Commonwealth Games 2018: Dan Wallace among Edinburgh athletes

The first athletes to represent Scotland at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games have been announced by Team Scotland, with a healthy Edinburgh contingent involved.

There are a number of familiar faces in both the Swimming and Lawn Bowls teams, which have been confirmed this morning.

More than half of the 21 swimmers selected by Team Scotland competed at Glasgow 2014, with Dan Wallace - who won a trio of medals in 2014 including Gold in the men’s 400-metre individual medley - among them despite a drink-driving conviction and subsequent three-month suspension from swimming in June of this year.

Other Edinburgh-born swimmers in the team include Keanna MacInnes - a bronze medallist at the recent World Junior Championships - Craig McNally and Cassie Wild.

The team also contains a number of athletes based in the Capital, such as Euan Inglis, Kieran McGuckin, Calum Tait, Jack Thorpe, Lucy Hope and Corrie Scott.

Livingston will also be cheering on the trio of Craig Benson, Sean Campsie and 2015 Youth Games silver medallist Craig McLean.

Tranent’s Alex ‘Tattie’ Marshall is set to participate in his sixth Commonwealth Games with aspirations of adding to his four golds, including Pairs and Fours titles at Glasgow 2014, after being named in the Lawn Bowls team.

He is joined by Derek Oliver of Cockenzie, Bonnyrigg’s Ronnie Duncan and Stacey McDougall from Dalkeith, who are all making their first Commonwealth Games appearance.

McDougall is a double World U25 Championships medallist with Pairs silver and Singles bronze.

Lawn Bowls team

Caroline Brown; Lesley Doig; Claire Johnston; Stacey McDougall; Kay Moran; Darren Burnett; Ronnie Duncan; Paul Foster; Alex Marshall; Derek Oliver.

Swimming (aquatics) team

Craig Benson; Mark Campbell; Sean Campsie; Euan Inglis; Kieran McGuckin; Scott McLay; Craig McLean; Craig McNally; Stephen Milne; Ross Murdoch; Duncan Scott; Mark Szaranek; Calum Tait; Jack Thorpe; Dan Wallace; Kathleen Dawson; Lucy Hope; Keanna MacInnes; Hannah Miley; Corrie Scott; Cassie Wild.